Border trainees rising through the ranks of disability employment program

A Border-based service is already eager to expand on a new program providing employment training for people with a disability.
Rise Training, overseen by Kirinari Community Services, was launched in March on the top floor of Lavington's Northpoint Tower, which has been converted into a working office space, and has welcomed its first intake of trainees.
The program operates three days a week and supports six people per day to learn new skills as a pathway into employment.
Training academy manager Natarsha Lewis, said the program, run in conjunction with Jigsaw Australia, would see trainees pick up 20 soft skills within a work environment, including communication, teamwork, problem solving, time management and critical thinking.
Initial tasks have included scanning and making digital copies of paper files for Kirinari.
Each file is physically pulled apart and pages scanned, before it is cross checked against the original and a digital copy is created.
"We are keen to work with businesses and organisations that may require digitisation of their records," Mrs Lewis said.
"From the work experience perspective, this is the first stage and then there's the view that the team would move through to a stage where they were working independently and based on contracts. They would have the opportunity to work at Rise under an award wage position.
"We're working with six individuals per day, with capacity to take on more and capacity to open additional days of the week because we currently operate three days a week.
"Long term, we hope to be five days a week and our vision is that we will outgrow this space."
Rise Training is Jigsaw Australia's first regional location, with other hubs based in capital cities accommodating for up to 50 trainees per day.
Kirinari Community Services community engagement lead Hannah Louwrier said the training process was broken into easy to follow stages for trainees.
"Jigsaw do all the insurance claims for Allianz, so we would certainly be looking at securing those sorts of contracts within our local community," she said.
"Whilst our guys are doing the work here and learning it, they're becoming job ready for businesses like Allianz.
"We're supporting them with the exploration of employment of their choice. The skills that they have learnt within this environment are really applicable to any industry."
Hayley Mortimer, of Albury, is among the first group of trainees in the program and said the skills she had picked up would help her secure a new job.
She has already become a leader within the team, having collated information from the team's suggestions to improve their work processes, laminated and displayed it around the office.
"I do file management, scanning and quality control. I check the papers to make sure there's no mistakes on them," she said.
"My goal is to get a job after this. I would like a retail job."
Miss Mortimer has supported employment, but aims to be more independent once she has progressed through Rise Training.
Mrs Lewis said there had been plenty of positives to take out of the first two months of Rise Training.
"We've gone from individuals who needed some additional support to come to work each day who are now coming to work independently, catching the bus on their own. We have individuals who originally had difficulties accessing the lift who can now independently access the lift," she said.
"The beauty of the model is the support the team provides each other. We're also seeing that the trainees are now in a position that they're being able to teach a fellow trainee on how to do components of the work.
"Everybody's on their own journey. As the team are working positively and require less support, they will have the opportunity to move through to that (job) connect stage in 12 months to two years."
In the 2024-25 budget, the federal government committed $23.3 million in funding across four years to establish a Disability Employment Centre of Excellence, with the aim to balance the needs of employees and job seekers with disabilities and employers.
"We feel that Rise really hits that mark in terms of new and innovative employment services," Mrs Louwrier said.
For further inquiries about Rise Training call 1300 547 462 or email hello@risetrainingaustralia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.