Artist carves First Nations history into what was town's tallest tree

An ambitious project to sculpt the remains of Beechworth's tallest tree into a work of art after it was struck and destroyed by lightning during a wild storm has taken a new turn.
Beechworth artist Kevin Duffy has so far carved a kangaroo, platypus, goanna and koala into the Californian sequoia stump, but was keen to put a human element into the creation.
Initially he was planning to research staff from the former hospital at Centennial Park - only the facade of the building remains - and carve an image of a nurse into the wood.
Instead, in tune with the Australian theme of the work, Duffy decided on a First Nations person.
Duffy chose his lifelong friend, Gunditjmara woman Shireen Brock, to add a human touch to his creation; he's about to embark on the task of carving Mrs Brock's image into the front part of the sculpture.
He said Mrs Brock, who was born in Condah, south-west Victoria 69 years ago, had a long history with Beechworth since she moved there at the age of three, and that it was fitting - especially during National Reconciliation Week - to include her in his sculpture.
"We used to kick around Beechworth when we were kids," Duffy said. "Shireen is perfect for this, so I put the idea to her and, to my delight, she was surprised, but agreed to pose."
Mrs Brock said it was timely that the artist put the idea to her during National Reconciliation Week which runs from May 27 to June 3.
She is a member of the stolen generations, children who were forcibly removed from their families through government policies from the mid-1800s until the 1970s.
She said after spending time at children's homes in Melbourne and Geelong, she and her brother were eventually "fostered out" to a family in Beechworth.
"I was removed from a mission down at Condah soon after I was born, I never met my mother, it was a sad part of Australia's history," she said.
"I was at what they called the 'children's receiving centre' in Melbourne. My brother and I went to Beechworth, we were always told, don't go looking, don't try to track."
Mrs Brock said she felt "quite honoured" that her image would be a lasting memory of Indigenous history.
She said she uncovered her Indigenous heritage during the compilation of Bringing Them Home, the 1997 report of the inquiry into the removal of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children from their families.
"That was when I got contacted about family and whatnot, I was actually part of that report, Bringing Them Home," she said. "I actually went back down to the mission ... I'd never been there before then.
"They took me down there and I met all this family that I never knew even existed, it was a very, very emotional time."
Despite the circumstances surrounding her start in life, Mrs Brock said she had no complaints about her childhood in Beechworth and quickly made many friends, including Mr Duffy.
She also said she didn't feel a sense of anger, just sorrow.
"It's probably more sadness about everything that I missed out on because I never got to meet Mum," she said. "She has since passed away.
"So, everything that you lose when that happens ... lost family, lost culture, lost connection to country, I never even knew any of that. I'm still learning the culture now.
"My foster family lived on the grounds of Mayday Hills, my foster father was the head gardener there, it was not unhappy.
"It was sort of inevitable I was gonna work there until the day it closed and now I'm still working with intellectually disabled people."
When the sculpture, in the shape of a chair at this point, is finished, Duffy said it would be finely sanded and lacquered and become his town's "seat of contemplation".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.