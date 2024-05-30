Driver showered with glass after object falls from vehicle into windscreen

A driver has been showered with broken glass during an incident near Myrtleford.
A 21-year-old woman was driving on the Happy Valley Road at Rosewhite on May 23.
An object fell from a Myrtleford-bound vehicle about 7.30pm, and smashed in the woman's windscreen.
The impact shattered the glass, which sprayed over the driver, and caused significant damage to her car.
The vehicle had to be towed.
"The vehicle that the object fell from did not stop at the scene to render assistance and may not be aware that it occurred," a police spokesman said.
"Police are requesting the driver or any witnesses to contact Mount Beauty police on (03) 5754 4244."
