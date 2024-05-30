THEN AND NOW: Crew member swims across Murray, pulling a rope in his teeth

After exploring the river downstream for seven miles (about 11 kilometres), failing to find a safe crossing place, they camped the night below Dights Hill. Next day, November 17, they continued downstream another seven and a half miles (12 kilometres) before returning to their camp unsuccessful. They travelled upstream over the next two days to just above the junction of the Mitta Mitta River with the Murray. Here was a crossing place, marked by a line of rocks, used by local Aboriginal people as it was relatively shallow and less wide.

