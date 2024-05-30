The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Column

THEN AND NOW: Crew member swims across Murray, pulling a rope in his teeth

By Pieter Mourik, Albury and District Historical Society
May 30 2024 - 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crossing site chosen by the 1824 Hume and Hovell expedition is now under the water at Lake Hume. Picture supplied
The crossing site chosen by the 1824 Hume and Hovell expedition is now under the water at Lake Hume. Picture supplied

The fourth in Albury and District Historical Society's series leading up to November's bicentenary of the Hume and Hovell expedition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.