Yap, yap dabba do. Dog Lovers group excited to secure park win

The Corowa Dog Lovers group is set to chase corporate support after Federation Council supported its plan to transform former grass tennis courts into a canine park.
The council at its meeting on May 28 decided to "agree in principle" with Corowa Dog Lovers' plan for an off-leash park on a disused section of the Corowa Tennis Club and to "continue to work" with the group to deliver the first phase of the project.
Dog Lovers secretary Dot Colman said her members were "over the moon" with the council's action.
"Until the decision was made we couldn't apply for grants, we couldn't ask for sponsorship because it was still a project in the sky," Mrs Colman said.
She said businesses such as Club Corowa and dog food manufacturer Mars Petcare would now be approached along with service groups for assistance to bolster the area near Bangerang Park.
The first phase is estimated to cost $20,000 and involves the installation of gates, fencing, rubbish bins, signage, benches and doggie bag dispensers.
Concrete slabs to form bases under benches and at the entry gates are also planned.
"I'm hoping in 12 months we'll see this phase one completed, hopefully that's not too ambitious but it's a bit of 'how long is a piece of string at the moment?'," Mrs Colman said.
The Dog Lovers have been informally using the area, which covers an area equal to 16 tennis courts, over recent months and its social media membership has grown to more than 150.
Mrs Colman said a formal membership was likely to be offered following an annual meeting in June and that would see activities, such as training days and first aid sessions, provided to members.
Federation councillor Aaron Nicholls has suggested disused benches from Corowa bus stops could be used at the park and asked for their availability to be explored by shire staff.
He told the council meeting that a park allowed for better socialised and less dangerous dogs in the community and applauded the work of the canine lovers after a previous off-leash park fell into disuse.
"If we don't do this, this time, an opportunity is lost and it also flies in the face of great community spirit that these people have put in over the last two years to make this thing happen," Cr Nicholls said.
Federation Council also this week adopted a new cemetery policy which saw a previous edict stating "no dogs permitted at any council cemetery" changed to "dogs must be on the leash at all times".
That followed Cr Nicholls labelling it a "crazy rule" after raising his concerns about it at the council's February 2024 meeting when the draft policy was put out for feedback.
The council's director of engineering Theo Panagopoulos said the change would result in signs at graveyards, including Corowa, stating "strictly no dogs in cemetery grounds" being updated.
Deputy mayor Shaun Whitechurch spoke of a need for improvements to aid with graveside funerals.
"There seems to be a lot more people having the service at the cemetery as opposed to a building, a church, a club," Cr Whitechurch said.
"Things have changed but as a council we don't seem to be changing the facilities out there.
"I mean we've got a shade sail that they wheel in and wheel out ... down the track we need to be providing better facilities at these cemeteries."
