The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Yap, yap dabba do. Dog Lovers group excited to secure park win

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
May 31 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corowa Dog Lovers members Dot Colman, with pet Nicky, Heather Leadbetter with Abbey, Leah Seater with Holly and Gary Colman with Indi at the former tennis courts. Picture by Mark Jesser
Corowa Dog Lovers members Dot Colman, with pet Nicky, Heather Leadbetter with Abbey, Leah Seater with Holly and Gary Colman with Indi at the former tennis courts. Picture by Mark Jesser

The Corowa Dog Lovers group is set to chase corporate support after Federation Council supported its plan to transform former grass tennis courts into a canine park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.