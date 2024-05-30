A pub, pelican and perhaps a personal best? New marathon hits the Border

What do a pub and pelican have in common?
Koetong Hotel and Pelican Park in Tallangatta will be used as the start and finish lines for a brand new Border marathon on Sunday, June 2.
Race director Mathieu Dore said the Pub to Pelican event aimed to be a great day out for the community.
"The bulk of people will be finishing at a similar time within all distances," he said.
"So that way we can create a little bit more of a buzz and an atmosphere down in Tallangatta."
The marathon starts at 8am at Koetong Hotel, with staggered start times of 9.30am at Bullioh for the half marathon and 10.15am at Old Tallangatta Lookout for the 10 kilometre run.
There will also be a three kilometre run starting and ending at Pelican Park at 10.30am, with a separate category and prizes for children 12 and under.
First, second and third place prizes are on offer and there will be food and water stations for marathon and half-marathon runners.
There will be shuttle buses to transport runners from Tallangatta to their respective starting lines.
Mr Dore described it as "quite a cool adventure".
"It's a good way for a participant to get to know pretty much the other participants because they'll have a 20 to 40 minute bus ride," he said.
"Then they'll have a few minutes to warm up, do their thing before we get going, and then run down the rail trail to link it up."
Mr Dore said the finish line celebration would comprise vendors including coffee, a barbecue and a new Border business, the Recovery Lab.
"Hopefully the weather co-operates, and we'll have most of our runners coming in around the 11am time mark, and then just create a little bit more traffic in that beautiful little community down in Tallangatta," he said.
The running enthusiast said the marathon only got the go-ahead in April.
It is expected there will be about 300 registrants, but Mr Dore hopes this doubles next year.
"I think we could definitely could with a little bit more of a lead-up," he said.
"And if we do a good job this year, then the word is going to get spread."
Mr Dore is well-known in the Border's running community, as the Dawn League run club founder in Albury and Riverina Trail Run Series race director.
Registrations for the marathon close on Friday evening, May 31.
For more information and to register visit pubtopelican.com.au.
