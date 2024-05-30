No intervention on his violence means 'no hope' of avoiding jail in future

A magistrate has castigated a young man's violent and "controlling" behaviour towards his ex-partner in a North Albury gym where he slapped her buttocks after making a demeaning comment.
David Robert Curtis also flicked her left ear as she worked out and kicked at her belongings on the floor when she tried to leave.
"Your overall behaviour at the gym on this date was appalling," Sally McLaughlin told the 22-year-old in Albury Local Court.
Ms McLaughlin said she was also concerned about how Curtis justified his offending following his arrest.
Police said Curtis told them such behaviour was "normal during their relationship, and since they were still intimate at times thought it was OK".
Ms McLaughlin was scathing of the comment, and raised her concerns about Curtis passing on this misogynistic attitude to his very young son - from a previous relationship - who was in his custody for two out of every three weeks.
"This is not behaviour that our community accepts with relation to attitudes towards women," she said.
Ms McLaughlin warned Curtis that if he failed to change his ways "you will go to jail for a long time".
"If you keep doing this to women you will spend your life in a jail community and not in our community," she said.
Earlier, defence lawyer Tim Hemsley said in a submission on sentence - Curtis pleaded guilty to a domestic violence-related charge of common assault - that his client had since changed gyms in order to avoid contact with the victim.
He had also blocked her phone number and her accounts on social media.
In response, Ms McLaughlin highlighted the comment made by Curtis that preceded the assault.
This, police said, was along the lines of: "Of course you're wearing something like that to the gym".
"It's controlling behaviour," Ms McLaughlin said. "He's seeking to assert his control over her, isn't he, Mr Hemsley?"
Mr Hemsley said it was a "difficult sentencing exercise" because of the "aggravating" factors involved in Curtis's offending.
But Ms McLaughlin said Curtis's criminal record would indicate "he thinks these behaviours in a relationship are acceptable".
"There needs to be immediate intervention with this young man if there's to be any hope of changing those attitudes," she said.
Ms McLaughlin said Curtis's offending was aggravated by the fact he was serving a term of imprisonment - an intensive corrections order for disqualified driving.
"The fact there is different offending does not matter," she told Curtis.
"You have broken that opportunity by committing this offence. You commented on what she was wearing in the gym before you slapped her on the buttocks."
Just a month ago, Ms McLaughlin sentenced Curtis to a four-month intensive corrections order, served by way of home detention.
The court was told that Curtis and the victim were in a six-month relationship that ended in April. They continued to live near each other.
They both attended the World Gym in Mate Street on May 22 about 6pm. While they entered the gym together, they went their separate ways for their workouts.
"The victim," police said, "began using gym equipment located in the south end of the building."
When she began doing leg presses while seated, Curtis approached and made his comment about her clothing.
"As the victim turned away from (Curtis, he) slapped the victim's buttock without consent."
Soon afterwards he flicked her left ear twice to try to dislodge her earbuds, then she felt him brush past her. They exchanged words before resuming their workouts.
Curtis approached again, they spoke for a few minutes and then she went to collect her belongings off the floor.
But Curtis "kicks out at the victim's belongings on the ground."
Police said Curtis's offending, captured on the gym's CCTV security system, made the victim fear for her safety.
She reported the incident to Albury police about four hours later. Curtis was arrested when he presented himself at the station on Tuesday afternoon, May 28.
"I'm guarded over your prospects of rehabilitation, notwithstanding you have work," Ms McLaughlin told the full-time tradesman, who appeared via a video link to the Albury police station dock.
She sentenced Curtis to a 10-month community corrections order, under which he must complete the men's behavioural change program or a similar accredited course.
Curtis was also convicted and fined $1500.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.