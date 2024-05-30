The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Column

WEATHER WATCH: Mornings fall below minus 3 degrees seven times this month

By Peter Nelson
May 30 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It looks likely the first week of June will be somewhat damp, according to weather pundit Peter Nelson, with umbrellas, like this one seen in Wodonga in June 2023, being called into use. File picture by Mark Jesser
It looks likely the first week of June will be somewhat damp, according to weather pundit Peter Nelson, with umbrellas, like this one seen in Wodonga in June 2023, being called into use. File picture by Mark Jesser

Heavy rain swamped the south west of Western Australia on Tuesday, May 28.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.