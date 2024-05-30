WEATHER WATCH: Mornings fall below minus 3 degrees seven times this month

Heavy rain swamped the south west of Western Australia on Tuesday, May 28.
Bunbury recorded 72.6 millimetres to 9am Wednesday. This was the wettest May day at Bunbury Airport on record. The previous wettest May day was 68 millimetres May 27, 1999, and we did have heavy rain three days later in North East Victoria. The old post office records show the wettest May day was in 1947 when 78.7 millimetres fell. The rain from this situation in 1947 did not reach the North East.
May 1947 was unseasonably warm and dry in North East Victoria while May 1999 saw heavy frosts, which certainly happened this May. Wangaratta had minus 3.9 degrees making seven days this month with minimums colder than minus 3, easily a record for May. The previous greatest number was five days in May 2006. When we next receive rain remains to be seen, but it looks likely the first week of June will be somewhat damp.
The surface synoptic charts since April 24 have been dominated by a very strong high pressure well south of the continent. The main centres of high pressure were south of the Bight and across Tasmania to the Tasman sea. Melbourne recorded the highest ever mean monthly barometric pressure of 1028.2 millibars during May. This was the highest ever mean monthly recorded right back to 1858. Other high mean monthly pressures of 1027 millibars in Melbourne were in 1868, 1886, 1891, 1972 and 2017. The one case to watch is 1886; the rainfall profiles this year were very similar to the first five months of 1886 from Victoria to southern Queensland. This indicates that the last five months of this year will be wetter than average and to continue into next summer.
Rural centres in North East Victoria have recorded their lowest mean minimum temperatures in May since 2005 and before that in 1912 with readings four degrees below normal. It was a different situation in the Central West of NSW where readings were three degrees above the May normal. While searching through the temperature records for both districts I found only one other very similar situation. This was back in 1991 which included a wet January, a very dry, warm March and April, a wet May in NSW and a dry May in Victoria. This all happened this year. June 1991 was very wet in both districts with widespread heavy rain during the second week and more significant rain in July 1991, a warm dry spring season with high temperatures during October 1991, but a very wet summer 1991-92.
Adelaide has been very dry since February with only 15 millimetres up to Tuesday, May 28, easily a record dry in 183 years of records, for this 17 week period. The previous driest such periods were in 1870, 1891, 1990 and 2005. We certainly had a very wet winter after these past episodes. Currently a cold front that has brought useful rains to Perth last weekend will cross our region during the last two days of May with patchy rainfalls.
