WEATHER WATCH: Mornings fall below minus 3 degrees seven times this month

The surface synoptic charts since April 24 have been dominated by a very strong high pressure well south of the continent. The main centres of high pressure were south of the Bight and across Tasmania to the Tasman sea. Melbourne recorded the highest ever mean monthly barometric pressure of 1028.2 millibars during May. This was the highest ever mean monthly recorded right back to 1858. Other high mean monthly pressures of 1027 millibars in Melbourne were in 1868, 1886, 1891, 1972 and 2017. The one case to watch is 1886; the rainfall profiles this year were very similar to the first five months of 1886 from Victoria to southern Queensland. This indicates that the last five months of this year will be wetter than average and to continue into next summer.