Not your average lab: Border to soon welcome new hub for recovery

A national health and wellness franchise is set to open its first regional Victorian studio in Wodonga by the end of July.
Construction is under way on Recovery Lab Wodonga on Thomas Mitchell Drive, which add to centres in Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Brisbane, Townsville, Cairns and Perth for the business founded in 2021 by retired AFL umpire Matt James. The Wodonga site will be the franchise's 16th centre.
Border business owner Trent Donelan, who also holds the lease for West Wodonga pub Edwards Tavern with his wife Katrina, will operate the venture with his daughter Taylor and her partner Brock Murray, the younger brother of professional golfer Zach Murray.
Mr Murray said Recovery Lab would feature five ice baths and five infrared saunas, compression boots, as well as Compex, a method which uses electrical muscle stimulation technology to aid recovery.
The business will also offer NuCalm, a neurological sound therapy that aims to lower stress and improve sleep quality.
"It's designed to get you relaxed and into a recovery state," Mr Murray said.
"You've got a mask on, it's pitch black and you've got noise cancelling headphones on for it."
Mr Donelan said a 30-minute NuCalm session was equivalent to two hours of sleep and wouldn't necessarily be targeted at athletes.
"It's for people not sleeping at night. They're busy people that can't switch off and it helps with anxiety as well," he said.
Mr Donelan said Recovery Lab, being constructed by Wodonga builder Danny Cohen, would have a capacity of about 20 people, which would allow for group bookings with sporting clubs.
"It might be within 48 hours of the game and they can come in and book the place out for an hour to an hour-and-a-half," he said
"From what we've been told we're going be pretty flat out for the first few months.
"We want to have a bit of fun with it and it gives these guys (Taylor and Brock) some business experience as well. It will be different clientele to what we get at the pub, put it that way.
"Recovery Lab wants to be the benchmark in health and wellness."
Mr Murray said after he required a knee reconstruction in 2020, he began to take a keen interest in injury recovery and even started to make his own ice baths at home.
"We're trying to bring it to the general population," he said.
"It's not just for the elite athletes, it's for the mums and dads that need a bit of recovery or the weekend warrior that's going for a run and pulls up sore, or goes to the gym."
Miss Donelan, an A-grade netballer for Wodonga Raiders, will also work in the studio and take charge of the business's marketing and social media.
"I think we'll all have a pretty good role and spread out the duties," she said.
Recovery Lab Wodonga also plans to take its services on the road and will attend its first event, the inaugural Pub to Pelican marathon from Koetong to Tallangatta on Sunday, June 2.
"We'll have a big gazebo and portable ice baths, compression boots and massage guns that everyone can try," Mr Murray said.
"We plan to do a lot of outreach and get amongst the community as much as we can."
Recovery Lab Wodonga will trade from 7am to 8pm Monday to Thursday and 10am to 5pm Friday to Sunday, with the ability to take group bookings before or after operating hours.
For further information, email wodonga@recoverylab.com.au or visit Recovery Lab Wodonga on Instagram.
