Raising a kid not as easy as child's play, so expo tries to give a hand

Having and raising children isn't an easy thing to do for anyone.
It's for that reason that the Pregnancy Babies Children's Expo is making a return to the Border.
To be held at The Cube Wodonga on Sunday, June 9, the event began in 2019. But as successful as that was, the COVID-19 pandemic made it short-lived.
The brains behind the expo are Self Made Marketplace owners Bev and Sean Hay, also owners of Ultimate Events who are planning a Women's Day Out event in July and a Wedding Expo in August as well.
These, too, will be indoor events.
The expo began five years ago after the Hays held discussions with a Border midwife who highlighted a similar event being held in Melbourne.
"She said it'd be really good to have something like this, and because I love a challenge I just said 'let's do it then'," Mrs Hay said.
That first expo in 2019 proved such a success they quickly decided it would become an annual event.
"And then COVID hit," she said.
Now, the couple is excited to be finally bringing the expo back.
Strong interest from a range of Border businesses has translated into a large number of stalls being set up for the event.
Some come under the umbrella of Saada Health and Wellbeing in Baranduda.
"But I've got a really wide variety, which is great," Mrs Hay said.
"We've got midwives, we've got first aid, massage, mental health, (the resilience-building organisation) Risky Kids.
"Kidscape is coming and doing free babysitting, so parents can leave their kids and then they can go and enjoy what's a really good event."
She believed the expo would play a vital role in raising awareness of the "amazing services we have locally".
"There's no need to travel to the metropolitan areas for this," she said.
"We've got everything you need here. I think it's supporting small businesses around the area and giving them the affordable platforms to shine - because we've got a lot of talent.
"I think it's important that people know about it.
Around two dozen Border businesses will be taking part, with the books also open for future events.
"There is a lot of talent in our area," Mrs Hay said.
"I think it's important that people come and watch people shine.
"Supporting businesses is what we love and it's important that people know about it.
"It's why we are so passionate about events and helping others thrive - we love it."
Tickets cost $5 and include a show bag for the first 200 people through the doors.
