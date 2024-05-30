The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Power to the people: Pushback prompts council to rethink Noreuil Park plans

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated May 30 2024 - 5:05pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crowds gathered at a community meeting with Albury Council about the Noreuil Park concept plan in March 2024. Picture by James Wiltshire
Crowds gathered at a community meeting with Albury Council about the Noreuil Park concept plan in March 2024. Picture by James Wiltshire

Albury Council's decision to revise its controversial Noreuil Park concept plan has been lauded as a "win for democracy" by passionate river users.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.