Power to the people: Pushback prompts council to rethink Noreuil Park plans

Albury Council's decision to revise its controversial Noreuil Park concept plan has been lauded as a "win for democracy" by passionate river users.
The draft Noreuil Park Riverbank Rehabilitation Concept Plan faced heavy pushback for proposing "too much concrete", removing too many trees and ruining the park's natural charm.
Albury Council recently ended the second stage of consultation on the draft Murray River Experience Master Plan, Noreuil Park Riverbank Rehabilitation Concept Plan and the Lake Hume Reserves Master Plan.
More than 700 submissions were received through the consultation process.
The council said it received positive feedback on the Murray River and Lake Hume master plans. However, the reaction to the Noreuil Park concept plan was less supportive.
Key themes of the feedback included:
Jessica Melbourne, a vocal opponent to the initial plan, said she was "stoked" with the result.
"We've got to be proud of ourselves because this shows the power can be with the people, even if it's only a small group," she said.
"If you just put in enough effort and speak loudly enough, people will turn around and listen."
Ms Melbourne, a member of the opposition group Keep Noreuil Natural, said although the council said it was open to changes at a community meeting in March this year, many remained suspicious.
"It's good to see that they've come through on their word because a lot of people were very sceptical," she said.
"Especially when we had the little rally down at the river, people were sceptical that what (the council) were saying was not going to actually come to fruition, that they were just trying to give us lip service, make us quiet down.
"So it's really good to see that they've listened to us, taken on board what we've said, even to the point of noting some of the main concerns that we've listed on their website."
Albury Council will now develop a revised Noreuil Park foreshore concept plan with alternative options, which will be shared with the community for input later this year.
In the interim, the council will undertake maintenance works to stabilise the deteriorating bluestone retaining walls.
"The next step is just waiting to see what they propose and what they put forward next," Ms Melbourne said.
"Hopefully, it will take into account all those things they've mentioned. They should come up with a better plan, and we might be able to have something we can all agree on."
Albury Council is now preparing a report that will include all the community submissions, describe the key results, identify proposed refinements, and outline the next steps for further community consultation.
The report will be presented to the council "in the middle of the year".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.