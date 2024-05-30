Man who lost dad, sister, in fatal shooting and house fire faces court

A man who lost his father and sister in a Border double homicide will undergo a mental health assessment after calling and texting his ex-partner about 800 times and relentlessly contacting her online.
Lawyer Marcel White said the incident during the man's childhood - which led to the killer James Harry Barton receiving a jail term of 42 years - had had a profound impact on his client.
Barton shot the man's father dead and then killed the man's sister, aged three, in a house fire.
The man was aged five when the incident occurred.
Barton dragged the then five-year-old from the burning building in a bid to divert suspicion, and the boy suffered burns.
Barton was found guilty of the attempted murder of the now adult man, the murder of his sister, and the manslaughter of his father.
"Gosh," magistrate Megan Casey remarked after being handed an article about the double homicide.
The now adult man was before the Wodonga Magistrates Court on May 28 after police found a hydroponic system with five cannabis plants at his home on March 17 this year.
Damage to walls and doors were also found.
The man's relationship with his partner ended a week later and he was told not to contact her.
The court heard the man had been "unrelenting" in his attempts to reach the woman and made 250 calls from his phone, 40 calls from a public phone, and texted her 500 times from March 25 to April 12.
The man used Facebook Messenger to "relentlessly" message the woman before his arrest on April 22.
He had made threats of self harm, leaving the victim feeling drained and emotional.
Mr White said the death of the man's sister and father was "a fundamentally important event in my client's life many years ago".
The man lived with his mother after the September 2004 incident before being placed in foster care.
Mr White said the man had feelings of abandonment, issues of codependency and intimacy issues.
The court heard the man had found it hard to say goodbye to someone who had shown him care.
Mr White said everything in the man's life stemmed from what happened when he was young, and noted that incident was entirely out of the man's control.
"I just don't want it to be a revolving door of adjourned undertakings where it's all on him, without there being some apparent setup to assist him in some way," he told the magistrate.
Ms Casey ordered the man undergo a mental health care assessment with the matter to return on August 27.
