Behaviour left bus driver puzzled, then man stole a quad bike and sped off

He wanted the phone number for a caravan park in town, then took off his shirt, walked a short distance away and lay in the middle of the road.
Craig Leslie Williamson had approached the bus driver in Finley back on the morning of November 16.
The driver couldn't help with a number, so Williamson became agitated and stormed off.
His antics, Albury Local Court has heard, resulted in the bus driver picking up his phone to call triple zero.
With that, Williamson, 42, got off the road and walked over to the bus and attempted to get in through the locked door.
"The accused has then thrown an item at the bus window and has walked to the side of the bus and opened the luggage door (and) climbed into it," police told Albury court registrar Wendy Howard.
Minutes later, he climbed out and soon afterwards, made his way to a private property where he commandeered a quad bike.
He started it and drove away, at one point hitting a speed of 90kmh under the watch of police.
After his eventual arrest, Williamson was charged with a range of offences.
Defence lawyer Dane Keenes said Williamson, who did not have a fixed address, was unable to appear in court as he had trouble organising transport from the outer Melbourne suburb of Pakenham.
He had already been convicted in his absence, but Mr Keenes said Williamson would appear in court for his sentencing on Monday, June 3.
That will be on charges of entering a vehicle without consent of owner, enter enclosed lands without lawful excuse, two counts of destroy or damage property, disqualified driving, hinder or resist police and take and drive conveyance without consent of owner.
Police told the court the incident began with Williamson approaching the driver at the intersection of Hogans and Pine Lodge roads about 7.40am.
The driver was reading a newspaper before beginning his bus run.
Williamson appeared "very confused" when he appeared at the window.
After he called triple zero, the driver moved the bus to create some distance between him and Williamson.
He then told a student set to get on board about Williamson's strange behaviour, so she called her father for assistance.
Police said the father began patrolling Pine Lodge Road in search of Williamson, who he then came across on Hogans Road.
"The accused started to wave his hands about, yelling: 'What the f--- do you want?'."
He continued to follow Williamson, who found the quad bike and drove off down Pine Lodge Road.
Williamson then drove straight into a double farm gate on a nearby property.
"In doing so," police said, "he bent both gates and broke a fence holding it in place."
Police decided against pursuing Williamson, whose licence was disqualified, when he sped up to 90kmh, because of the danger this posed to both the community and the helmet-less rider.
They later found him waiting by the front door of another property, and he was "very hostile" as they placed him under arrest.
On being placed in the back of a police vehicle, Williamson headbutted the caged area and "continually pushed out".
He was taken to Deniliquin police station, where - on being taken out of the vehicle - he threatened "I'm going to kill you all".
Williamson was eventually subdued with capsicum spray.
