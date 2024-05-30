'Horrifying' Blatant breaches of order by prisoner condemned

An anti-violence campaigner says it is "horrifying" that a foul-mouthed prisoner was able to breach a domestic violence order by phoning his victim from jail 197 times over 44 days.
Women's Health Goulburn North East chief executive Amanda Kelly was commenting after Wodonga magistrate Ian Watkins said the case showed "the gross inadequacies of the law" and "leaves the law feeling fairly impotent in protecting women in such circumstances".
"It's horrifying and I absolutely agree with the magistrate there are crucial areas where our laws could be tightened and this is one of them," Ms Kelly said.
"It's absolutely an invasion of that woman's space, thinking she might be safe, while that man is in jail, and being harassed like that."
A Department of Justice and Community Safety spokeswoman defended its prison monitoring.
"Corrections Victoria has some of the strongest security measures and intelligence processes in place to identify breaches and protect the community," she said.
"We regularly review these systems and any breaches are reported to Victoria Police for investigation.
"All women have a right to feel safe - and any behaviour that makes any woman feel otherwise is unacceptable."
The man involved in the latest case, who pleaded guilty to five counts of persistently breaching an intervention order and threatening to inflict serious injury, saw the prison authority alert police.
It is not the first time Mr Watkins has raised concerns about family violence offenders phoning victims from jail, sometimes using false names.
"I never used to see this charge, of prisoners breaching intervention orders in custody," he said In December 2022.
"It's becoming very, very common."
Reporting of the latest case coincided with the Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan and Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes announcing new women's safety measures.
They include having a new minimum length for family violence intervention orders to allow victims not to regularly return to court for extensions.
Ms Symes noted more changes may be needed.
"We will continue to always add to the Family Violence Protection Act when required, it is 16 years old now, we've continually updated it," Ms Symes said.
"We do that in response to hearing from real life experiences and our commitment to ensure that we're using the justice system to respond to those in need as appropriate."
Ms Kelly welcomed the changes, including plans to extend a program, Our Respectful Relationships, to all schools and expand another educational program Modelling Respect and Equality aimed at boys and young men.
"Whilst the law can be strengthened it's important to prevent this happening in the first place and there's significant work to be done," she said.
Ms Symes ruled out forcing domestic violence offenders to wear ankle bracelets, a move planned for NSW for those on bail for serious family assaults.
"When you have an ankle bracelet it can provide a false sense of security ... a belief that there is going to be an immediate response in relation to identification of the perpetrator being in the vicinity," Ms Symes said.
"That is not the reality, we do not want women relying on a piece of technology that has been demonstrated is not fit for purpose for these situations."
