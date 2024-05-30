The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
How Many More?

'Horrifying' Blatant breaches of order by prisoner condemned

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
May 30 2024 - 7:00pm
The barbed wire on prison fences provides little security for family violence victims when their tormentors can use jail phones to reach them.
The barbed wire on prison fences provides little security for family violence victims when their tormentors can use jail phones to reach them.

An anti-violence campaigner says it is "horrifying" that a foul-mouthed prisoner was able to breach a domestic violence order by phoning his victim from jail 197 times over 44 days.

Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

