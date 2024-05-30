The Border Mailsport
A big name joined the O and M this week, here's another who's even bigger

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
May 30 2024 - 6:38pm
Heath Shaw will play for Corowa-Rutherglen against Lavington on June 8.
Two-time All-Australian Heath Shaw will play for Corowa-Rutherglen as the club stages one of its most unique functions on the King's Birthday long weekend in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

