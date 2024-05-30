A big name joined the O and M this week, here's another who's even bigger

Two-time All-Australian Heath Shaw will play for Corowa-Rutherglen as the club stages one of its most unique functions on the King's Birthday long weekend in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The 2010 Collingwood premiership player will play the home game against Lavington and then be the guest of honour as the Roos launch their own brand of whisky.
"It's great for us, he's involved for the whole day, which is awesome," board member and player Jason Marks said.
"Our club-sanctioned whisky will be launched and we'll have a Q and A with Heath.
"He's an energetic and fun-loving kind of guy, so while it's only a one-off playing, we're delighted to have him on board."
Shaw had a 17-season, 325-game career at AFL level.
The defender played 173 games for Collingwood (2004-2013) and finished with another 152 at Greater Western Sydney (2014-2020).
Marks says the 38-year-old has played a handful of matches this season.
However, the Roos' immediate focus is snapping the winless start away to second-bottom Wodonga Raiders on Saturday.
The Roos have done a superb job in returning to the competition after missing last year, predominantly due to a player shortage.
After Raiders defeated Lavington in round one, they would have started unbackable favourites, but have lost their last six matches by an average of 84 points.
In the same period, the Roos have lost by 63 points per match.
"We've shown in patches against some of the top teams we can compete, including against Wangaratta a fortnight ago (trailing by only 11 points at half-time), so if we can put four quarters in front of us, there's every chance we can snatch a win at some stage," Marks explained.
"Raiders are in a similar boat to us, they've got some good patches, but they haven't had the consistency of some of the other top teams, so I guess we're fighting for the same thing at the moment."
Raiders announced midweek former Brisbane best and fairest Mitch Robinson will play the home game against the Roos.
Robinson, who turns 35 next week, played 100 games for Carlton (2009-2014) and 147 games for the Lions (2015-2022).
"We've got a lot of young kids and it pretty exciting we get to come up against Mitch Robinson and Cam Ellis-Yolmen (48 games at Adelaide and Brisbane), ladder positions aside, we always seem to have a good hit-out against Raiders," Marks added.
