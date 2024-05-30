Gamer used stolen phone to go on a $1000 Afterpay spending spree

A man who used a stolen phone to rack up more than $1000 in illegal purchases was always going to get caught, a court has heard.
The victim's phone was left at the Birallee shopping centre toilets during a work break.
She returned home after her shift on December 9, 2022, and realised the device was missing.
Jade Fraser came into possession of the phone and used the woman's Afterpay account to buy a PlayStation 4 Pro worth $438 at EB Games.
The 21-year-old used his own loyalty account during the purchase.
The account was again used to buy a controller, headset and a game worth $285, and speakers, a kettle, air fryer and travel cup worth $242.
Fraser was arrested for other matters on December 13, 2022, and police recovered some of the items.
He admitted to using the phone and claimed to have bought it from a "skinny man for $100" at Aldi.
Fraser said he didn't think it was stolen.
"If it seems too good to be true, it is," magistrate Megan Casey said.
Lawyer Chirag Patel said the offending was unsophisticated with everything caught on CCTV.
The magistrate noted the use of Fraser's own loyalty card meant "everything was coming back to him".
Mr Patel noted the age of the offences and said his client was working as a blackberry sprayer.
He asked the matter be found proven and dismissed.
Police will consider if a diversion is appropriate in the case, which would allow Fraser to avoid a conviction.
The case will return to Wodonga court on July 9.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.