'Just not right': Driver smashes into fence, sheds, before fleeing scene

A wayward driver has caused extensive damage at a North Albury home after crossing onto the wrong side of the road and smashing into a fence and shed.
Resident Allan Blackberry had only just gotten into bed at his Mate Street house on Tuesday night when he heard a loud bang.
A vehicle travelling east on North Street failed to take a corner, crossed a median strip, travelled on the wrong side of Mate Street, and collided with a fence.
The impact damaged two sheds at the property during the May 28 incident.
Mr Blackberry jumped out of bed but the driver had left, having reversed out and driven off on the wrong side of Mate Street.
The incident, at 10.05pm, was captured by security cameras at a nearby business.
Mr Blackberry hopes somebody saw the vehicle and he is offering a reward for the driver's plate details and identity.
"I jumped straight outside but he'd already buggered off down the street," he said.
"It's destroyed my fence, it's destroyed the two sheds behind my fence which had quite a few valuables inside."
The incident has angered Mr Blackberry, and he has called up several panel beating businesses to see if any dark or grey utilities with front end damage have been booked in for repairs.
Parts of the vehicle were left behind.
Police attended a short time after the crash and are investigating.
"Honestly, driving away from the scene of an accident is not only against the law, but it's just not the right thing to do," Mr Blackberry said.
Anyone with information can call police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
