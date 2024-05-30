New traffic monitors installed following parking woes at Albury hospital

Albury Council has installed traffic monitors at Albury hospital to assess the impact of increased traffic due to proposed hospital upgrades.
Traffic counters were seen on East Street, Benyon Street and Bilba Street near the hospital on Thursday, May 30.
This initiative comes weeks after hospital staff said they were being forced to park illegally on suburban streets and nature strips due to a lack of staff parking.
Andrew Lawson, Albury Council's service leader of city projects, said the council was also "undertaking parking counts in the precinct".
"The traffic counters around the hospital have been installed to capture the existing traffic numbers and movement around the hospital site," he said.
"This data will assist council in assessing the impacts (if any) of any increase in traffic in this location due to the proposed hospital upgrades.
"The data collection is proposed to occur for approximately two weeks."
