'It will kill us': Vineyards, eco-activists, businesses slam roadhouse bid

A massive truck stop proposed for a site next to Lake Moodemere about 3.5 kilometres from Rutherglen has outraged grape growers, wildlife protection advocates and business people.
Opponents to the project fear run-off from the service station will contaminate nearby waterways threatening platypus and water rat populations, while vineyards say the pollution could poison their crops.
A Rutherglen service station owner said if the project goes ahead, "It will kill us - and other businesses here."
Approval is being sought for the roadhouse to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, include a convenience store, truck wash and parking space for 17 light vehicles and three heavy vehicles.
The site, in an agricultural zone on the corner of Federation Way and the Murray Valley Highway, is owned by TFB Wine Investments and BE Judd Holdings. Gerald Judd is co-owner of Buller Wines just south of the site.
In the application submitted to Indigo Shire Council by the owners, the $3.6 million development would have four double-sided light vehicle fuel bowsers and two double-sided heavy vehicle bowsers, and parking for heavy and light trucks.
The operator of nearby vineyard, Lake Moodemere Estate Wines, Michael Chambers, has lodged a submission of objection with the council.
"We're a tourism community and over half the winemakers here in Rutherglen irrigate out of Sunday Creek - we do not need that to be polluted," he said.
"Pollution is just going to run straight into Sunday Creek, everyone here is very worried about the environmental damage that could happen here.
"And it's going to take a lot of business away from Rutherglen. People would pop into Rutherglen for their coffee and fill up, but with the roadhouse there, they'll just do it there and keep going."
Pfeiffer Wines co-owner Robyn Pfeiffer, who also lodged an objection with the council, said: "This just can't go ahead."
"This is just not necessary, there are plenty of other big roadhouses around, it's not needed in our area," Mrs Pfeiffer said.
"It is not necessary. Nobody wants it. It's a danger and it's an environmental hazard. This is going to poison water used for irrigation.
"You've got a look at all of the little country towns that have struggled with inappropriate development - bit by bit they die.
"We've got a beautiful little township, it's a wonderful tourist attraction - we don't need this to be on the outskirts of town."
Metro Rutherglen service station owner Raman Kaur, a single mother who has owned the business for nearly four years, said COVID nearly killed her venture in 2021.
"But now this is going to kill us," Ms Kaur said. "It's going to kill everyone's business.
"I had to build a new kitchen and wine store to uplift my sales, so with this one-stop place down the road you can imagine how much I would be struggling.
"I'm going to go to the Metro head office, I need to speak to them. I need to do something about it because I can't survive with that big roadhouse over there, it's going to impact me and a lot of other businesses big time."
Buller Wines declined to comment. The Border Mail has contacted its co-owner Gerald Judd.
The Australian Platypus Conservancy in its submission to Indigo Shire Council said the development could potentially have an adverse impact on local platypus and water rat numbers with the risk of polluted run-off into the Sunday Creek/Lake Moodemere system.
"Increased stormwater run-off from hard-surfaced areas leading to the erosion of riparian habitat and deterioration of water quality," it said in the submission.
The group urged the council to consult with the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action, and engage experts to assess likely impacts on platypus and water rat habitats.
Indigo Community Voice president Herb Ellerbock said the truck stop was "unnecessary" and would have dire impacts for the community.
"Contaminating Sunday Creek would have devastating effects on our vineyards and native wildlife," Mr Ellerbock said. "We cannot afford to further impact the ecosystem for an unnecessary truck stop.
Mr Ellerbock said noise pollution and increased traffic risks were also concerns for nearby residents.
"The site is adjacent to farmhouses and lies along the Rutherglen Loops Cycle Trail, which is expected to see significant use in the coming years," he said.
Indigo Shire Council chief executive Trevor Ierino said the council was currently reviewing submissions relating to the application but was unable to comment on the total number received.
"There is still some planning process to complete but we expect that this application will come to a council meeting in the next couple of months," Mr Ierino said.
"At this stage the assessment, which will include consideration of the zone, alignment with the planning scheme, and consideration of referral responses and submissions has not progressed to a point where council can comment further.
"Staff have not yet formed a view on whether the recommendation to the council meeting will be for approval or refusal."
