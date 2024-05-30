Horror at jailed man's violence order breach

How many more?
As the ACM campaign to stop violence against women in the regions continues, a Wodonga court case has exposed "the gross inadequacies of the law". One advocate has told Anthony Bunn of her horror that a man in jail could still breach a domestic violence order by phoning his victim 197 times over 44 days.
But Ben Silvester reports regional Victoria wasn't mentioned when the Victorian government unveiled an otherwise strong, wide-ranging $100 million plan to improve women's safety.
In other news, opponents of proposed changes to Albury's Noreuil Park say the council's rethink on the plans is a "win for democracy". Read our article by Layton Holley here.
And a big football name is bound for Corowa-Rutherglen with two-time All-Australian Heath Shaw to play for the Roos on the King's Birthday long weekend. And, Andrew Moir tells us, the club will also launch its own brand of whisky.
So cheers, have a fantastic Friday and thanks for reading.
Janet Howie, The Border Mail, deputy editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.