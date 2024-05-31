Ongoing 'bad blood' blew up into mum landing punches on neighbour in street

A single mother-of-two who turned a neighbourhood dispute into a violent attack on a man in a Lavington street "should have known better".
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin told Stephanie Borden that her actions late on the night of May 10 were unacceptable.
"This community really has had enough of people who deal with their emotions by using violence," she said.
Borden, 28, of Kemp Street, pleaded guilty to a single charge of common assault over the incident, during which she repeatedly punched her victim.
Defence lawyer Tim Hemsley said Borden "deeply regrets" what she did, something she instructed was the end result of a series of "small incidents over a period of time".
Ms McLaughlin said it "goes without saying" that neighbourhood disputes "do not get resolved by violence".
"It's concerning how you dealt with it on this occasion," she said.
The court was told the victim left his home in Kemp Street about 11.40pm and walked over to his car, with the intention of starting the engine and "warming it up".
At the same time, three people crossed the road, including two men who asked "where the bike was".
"What bike?" asked the man, who then told them he was using FaceTime on his mobile phone and also did not steal their bike.
He pulled his phone from his pocket, only to have Borden walk over and snatch it out of his hand and throw it at his car. The phone did not break.
Borden grabbed the victim by his jumper and punched him "two or three times" to his face, then threw him to the ground while still holding on to him.
Police said the man got to his feet, but Borden had not let go.
She pushed him backwards until he was back to where his car was parked.
"(Borden) then punched the victim two more times to the face," police said, in an outline of the case submitted to the court.
Borden finally let go of the victim, just as the man's grandfather came out of the house.
She readily admitted to the assault when police arrived soon afterwards.
Borden was convicted and fined $1000 and placed on a seven-month community corrections order.
