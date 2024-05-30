10 home made explosive incidents in Wangaratta since April

Detectives continue to seek information about a series of homemade explosives in Wangaratta, with 10 incidents now reported up since mid-April.
Wednesday night's explosion on Evans Street at 6.30pm was the latest in a series of incidents that started on April 18.
The May 29 incident is considered linked to three explosions on Greta Road, two Ryley Street explosions, two Ovens Street incidents, and explosions on Crammond Avenue and Rowan Street.
Some of the incidents have involved multiple devices being discharged.
Wangaratta detectives have searched a home but did not make any arrests.
Police believe multiple offenders are involved in the incidents.
Nobody has been hurt during any of the explosions, which have involved substances in bottles.
Police are keen to stem the behaviour and are seeking information about those responsible.
Call (03) 5723 0888 or 1800 333 000.
