The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

10 home made explosive incidents in Wangaratta since April

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated May 31 2024 - 9:20am, first published 9:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta police at the scene of the first incident, which involved two bottles being blown up at the Rowan Street underpass on April 18. Picture by Wangaratta Chronicle
Wangaratta police at the scene of the first incident, which involved two bottles being blown up at the Rowan Street underpass on April 18. Picture by Wangaratta Chronicle

Detectives continue to seek information about a series of homemade explosives in Wangaratta, with 10 incidents now reported up since mid-April.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.