Business booming as Border tourism trade bounces back from lockdown blues

Restaurants, the right kinds of accommodation, key events and bike trails have combined to ensure Border visitor numbers are soaring.
Tourism delivered a record $1.218 billion to the Albury-Wodonga economy in 2023, according to a recent study.
Albury Business Connect general manager Glen Robinson said the Visitor Economy Trends report was right on target, as Albury was "buzzing".
"There's been so many events that have been so well-attended," he said.
The report was presented recently to both the Albury and Wodonga councils.
Albury mayor Kylie King said it was welcomed as "it shows we continue to grow and thrive as a tourism destination as people renew their interest in exploring and travelling post the pandemic".
Cr King said the economic benefits of tourism events to Albury-Wodonga could not be underestimated.
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren highlighted the considerable impact of visitor numbers on the Border economy.
"We are in a competitive market, and it's really pleasing to see that we're growing our market share because that ultimately benefits the entire community," he said.
"It's been terrific to see some of our biggest events return after the hiatus caused by previous pandemic restrictions, signifying a return to the vibrancy of a full events calendar."
The report, from the two councils' tourism arm, Visit Albury Wodonga, says the 2023 figures represent a 5 per cent increase in the economic impact of tourism over the previous year.
That includes an increase of 8 per cent in the number of overnight visitors to Albury-Wodonga to 861,000, as well as an additional 6 per cent in domestic day trip visitors to 927,000.
Mr Robinson said people were now choosing smaller destinations such as the Border for their holidays as opposed to flying to the Gold Coast or a bigger city.
"Not as many people can afford that anymore," he said.
"Looking at the data, people are coming to Albury or meeting their family and friends here because it's a reasonable price.
"When you come here, there's lots to do; plenty for the family and plenty of accommodation and restaurants to choose from."
Mr Robinson said people were stopping for longer than an overnight stay.
"The hotels have had fantastic occupancy take-ups," he said.
"You can do anything from camping all the way through to a five-star stay, and we cater for all because this region is big."
Albury's long roll-call of premier attractions counted when it came to judging the Aussie Town of the Year Awards in 2023.
Mercure Albury general manager Sanjay Mahajan said Albury-Wodonga had become an important destination for those on the Sydney-to-Melbourne route, which made for high occupancy at the boutique hotel.
Mr Mahajan said there had been a shift in terms of trends, with more corporate guests coming to stay as well as families for sporting events.
"The entertainment centre has been busy, which drives a lot of people to come stay here too," he said.
"Business is going amazing and a lot of our events are popular with the locals."
Business Wodonga chief executive Graham Jenkin said tourism had been well received in the North East "because it's a beautiful spot to be in".
"A lot of people are using our towns as a base," he said. "It's great to see."
The report points to the return of high-profile events such as the Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup, Chryslers on the Murray and the Aurora light show, with each managing to attract large numbers.
Econo Lodge Border Gateway Wodonga general manager Duncan McLaren said it was so busy that new rooms were being installed.
"We're seeing a huge shift in numbers," he said.
"We're a pet-friendly accommodation provider so we are seeing a mixed bag of people coming through to stay here.
"Our occupancy definitely warrants the investment to build new rooms."
