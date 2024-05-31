Albury's Tom O'Brien explains why his play has improved this season

Albury's Tom O'Brien has credited the move to defence for his breakout Ovens and Murray Football League season.
The fleet-footed O'Brien had played the bulk of his 65 senior games on a wing or half-forward after debuting in 2018, but the loss of Jessy Wilson to a knee injury forced the club's hand.
"Probably just the coaches (Shaun Daly and Anthony Miles) came to me and we'd lost a few players this year and we needed to fill a spot," the 23-year-old explained of his move.
"It's been a lot better, getting more of the ball and game time, playing off half-back is certainly my preferred position."
O'Brien has adapted quickly and he's the only player to keep Wodonga's crafty Noah Spiteri goalless.
Spiteri proved a match-winner against Wangaratta in round three with a five-goal haul, while he was the difference last round against Wangaratta Rovers, booting four of the team's eight majors in coping with the windy conditions.
"Tommy has always had this ability, but he had a shocking run with injuries over the past three years and now I think with some continuity, he's able to perform at a constantly high level, which is really pleasing," Miles offered.
"He works extremely hard on the track and is always doing extras, so it's no coincidence he's playing well.
"His flexibility is fantastic and has played in every position this year, besides the ruck."
Albury will host Wangaratta in the match of the round on Saturday.
The home club's one-point thriller against premiers Yarrawonga, ending a 17-match winning streak, kept its top three hopes alive, and Wangaratta is now in the same position.
The Pies sit three wins behind the top three outfits and given that trio will start favourites in round eight, the visitors must beat the Tigers.
Wangaratta will welcome back former representative defender Jamie Anderson for his first senior game since August, 2022, after a knee reconstruction, while midfielder Hunter Gottschling will play his first game since round one.
"I had some groin problems prior to that, but I got up for the game, pulled up fine and then at training at (VFL club) Geelong on the next Tuesday my groin flared up again and the physio sent me right back, just wanting to get everything right," he explained.
"There was a lot of inflammation through my hips and groins, the physio reckons it was a pelvic tilt."
Gottschling finished third in the club's best and fairest last season, behind winner Daniel Sharrock and 2021 Morris medallist Callum Moore.
Albury has named former AFL-listed player Lachie Tiziani and ex-O and M rep defender Hamish Gilmore as emergencies, but given fringe players Will Blomeley and Harry Cameron have been named in both seniors and reserves, it wouldn't surprise to see the former duo tackle the Pies.
The Tigers will also host the "Big Freeze" to raise funds for motor neurone disease.
Sadly, both clubs have been impacted by MND, so it's hoped a big crowd will remain immediately after the game as Border and North East personalities take the plunge into the ice, which has become synonymous with FightMND.
