'Most dangerous road in Australia': warnings as snow season set to start

Police are urging extreme care as patrons head to the alpine region for the start of the snow season, with a senior officer labelling the journey to Mount Hotham "the most dangerous road in Australia".
Police will be at Falls Creek, Mount Hotham and Mount Buller from Thursday, June 6, two days before the start of the season.
There were about 70 reported crashes on or near Mount Hotham last season and three major accidents.
There have already been vehicles lose control on the Great Alpine Road in recent weeks.
"There's no doubt during winter that it's the most dangerous road in Australia, particularly between Harrietville and Mount Hotham," Senior Sergeant Doug Incoll said.
"People need to be fully prepared and appropriate wheel chains are one of the most critical things.
"Even with four-wheel-drives or all-wheel-drive vehicles, people must carry chains and fit them where directed.
"If they don't, they'll be turned around and will be fined."
Small amounts of snow were forecast at Mount Hotham between Friday and Sunday, increasing from Monday to Thursday.
Up to 15 millimetres of snowfall is predicted on Wednesday.
Police members will remain at the ski resorts full-time until the end of the season.
"People can be assured there will be officers up there 24/7 during the ski season," Senior Sergeant Incoll said.
"Given the road between Mount Hotham and Harrietville is the most dangerous in Australia, police have protocols in place for the preventative closure of that road when certain triggers are met.
"This includes there being snow down to 600 metres, strong winds, and blizzards.
"People need to expect the road will be shut if conditions warrant it, particularly at Harrietville.
"We also want people to drive to the conditions to avoid accidents, which includes braking gently, using the right gear before entering corners and keeping a distance between other cars."
Emergency crews regularly rescue injured and lost people from Alpine areas.
During one incident last August, a woman took a wrong turn while running from Dinner Plain and was luckily found by a motorbike rider, 25 kilometres away, hours later.
Christos Pittas also went missing while walking in May 2022 and has never been found.
People are urged to plan their trips carefully, have fully charged phones, let people know where they're travelling and have adequate food and clothing.
Emergency beacons can also be carried to send a location alert in an emergency.
