The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Most dangerous road in Australia': warnings as snow season set to start

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated May 31 2024 - 11:24am, first published 11:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A crash on the Great Alpine Road at Mount Hotham in May 2023. File photo
A crash on the Great Alpine Road at Mount Hotham in May 2023. File photo

Police are urging extreme care as patrons head to the alpine region for the start of the snow season, with a senior officer labelling the journey to Mount Hotham "the most dangerous road in Australia".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.