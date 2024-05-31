'Loved dearly' Tribute in federal parliament to late MP

Member for Indi Helen Haines has praised her late predecessor Lou Lieberman in a speech to federal parliament, saying the North East was better off for his "contribution, generosity and kindness".
The eulogy was delivered on the afternoon of Thursday, May 30, and follows the death of Mr Lieberman on May 17 at the age of 85.
The father of three was the member for Indi from 1993 to 2001 for the Liberal Party after having been a Victorian MP from 1976 to 1992.
"I first met Lou when I was a young matron at the Chiltern Bush Nursing Hospital in the 1980s, where he was attending a community meeting," Dr Haines said.
"He was the local state member, and I remember Lou there as constructive, kind and compassionate."
Dr Haines recalled Mr Lieberman's parliamentary positions, that included ministerial roles in Victoria, before declaring the community of Albury-Wodonga "loved him dearly".
"Thank you, Lou, for the significant contribution you made to public life and your dedication to the development to our border communities," Dr Haines said.
"I also wish to thank Lou's family, particularly his loving wife, Marj, for the love and support provided to Lou in his service to our community."
Dr Haines added comments from her fellow independent Cathy McGowan, her most immediate predecessor as Indi MP.
"Lou's advice to Cathy was to remember to always put the constituent first and not get carried away by the 'big theatre' in Canberra," she said.
"He was also very explicit, telling Cathy that electoral competition is important for a healthy democracy but stressing that he could never vote for Cathy because his loyalty would always be to the Liberal Party.
"It's a shame about that, Lou."
Dr Haines concluded her speech by saying "Cathy found Lou to be a good and gentle man, and I would agree".
"I know, as Cathy did then, that our border community is all the better for Lou's work, his contribution, his generosity and his kindness," Dr Haines said.
Mr Lieberman's funeral was held on Tuesday, May 28, with Dr Haines unable to attend due to parliament sitting.
Benambra MP Bill Tilley was a mourner at the service after being granted parliamentary leave.
A condolence motion for Mr Lieberman in the Victorian parliament is expected to be held during its next sitting week from June 18.
