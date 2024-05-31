Albury medical students get hands-on experience of emergency rescues

Healthcare students have been given a hands-on experience of a rescue situation during a training day.
A dozen medical students took part in the Albury and Border Rescue Squad event on Wednesday, May 29, to gain a frontline understanding of emergencies.
Attendees, who are training to become doctors, took part in multiple scenarios ranging from ring removal to removing injured patients trapped in vehicles.
Volunteer Rescue Association regional operations officer Paul Marshall said doctors saw patients once they reached hospital.
"This gives them an understanding of what rescue crews and paramedics have done to get them there, with that work usually done on the roadside," he said.
"A few of the students were looking at becoming doctors on helicopters and the like, and this training is invaluable.
"It was a good chance to spread knowledge."
Student Yash Agrawal said it was important for medical students to receive wide ranging experiences during their training.
"I think it gives us a greater appreciation of how services work before getting patients to hospital," he said.
"I don't think many of us had had that experience before.
"We learnt quite a bit.
"There's always something to be gained from different experiences.
"Healthcare is a huge field and everyone is working towards the same goal of improving patient outcomes."
