The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Albury medical students get hands-on experience of emergency rescues

BT
By Blair Thomson
May 31 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Healthcare students have been given a hands-on experience of a rescue situation during a training day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.