Bright as the sun, The Delta Riggs doubles down on the darkest day

Indie-rock outfit The Delta Riggs will light up Bright at Darker Days this winter.
The triple j favourites have long been on high rotation with multiple singles.
Darker Days 2024 will showcase live music and dark beer in the dead of winter at Bright Brewery on Saturday, June 15.
Among the other artists performing live will be Steph Strings, Nicky Bomba, Benny and The Big Wheels, Matt Sier and DJ Zabi.
Now in its seventh year, Darker Days will feature more than 10 hours of live music.
It will also host some of the biggest names in brewing from Australia and New Zealand, spanning all realms of the craft beer category.
There will be a mix of modern, hop-forward beers, fresh new styles plus funky wild ales and oak-aged releases.
Guest brewers will include international venture Duncan's Brewing Co.
It is one of New Zealand's most highly-decorated and innovative craft breweries.
Bright Brewery has made a collaboration beer with them, which will be released at the festival.
Other guest brewers will be Hop Nation (Victoria), Dollar Bill (Victoria) and Dangerous Ales (NSW).
Among other highlights will be a High Country Brewery Trail bar, a non-alcoholic drinks bar, an epic kids zone, onsite tattoos slinging by a pro tattoo artist, Hot Dawg eating competition, food truck park and handcrafted cocktails by Reed & Co Distillery, Alpine Cider and Backwoods Distilling.
Family entertainment will include a silent disco, face painting, roving magician and fire show.
Tickets are now on sale with early bird pricing, children's tickets, family packages and group discounts.
Volunteers will get a free ticket, food, beer and merchandise.
Bookings: darkerdays.com.au
