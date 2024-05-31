Wodonga police seek help to find Joel De Wit on arrest warrants

Wodonga police are seeking help to locate a man with several warrants out for his arrest.
Investigators have published an image of Joel De Wit and are seeking information about the 42-year-old.
He has links to Albury and Wodonga.
"Several warrants have been issued for the 42-year-old," a police spokesman said.
"He is known to frequent the Albury-Wodonga area.
"His image has been released in the hope that someone may have information on his current whereabouts."
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
