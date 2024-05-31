One of league's most likeable players returns after a shock diagnosis

Wodonga's 'forgotten man' Matt Soroczynski will cap a remarkable Ovens and Murray Football League comeback on Saturday after collapsing with a heart condition earlier in the season and slicing his head open while unconscious.
The Bulldogs' away game against Lavington will be the defender's first since tackling Myrtleford on April 6.
"I woke up one morning, stood up, passed out and hit my head," he revealed.
"I fell backwards and hit the architrave on the wall, it was quite a bad split, eight stitches on the outside, four internal, I did a pretty good job of it."
The 27-year-old underwent a series of scans and specialists' visits, including a cardiologist.
"They found an irregular heartbeat, which results in a low heart rate," he explained.
"I've always had a low heart rate anyway, I have the smartwatch on and it buzzes me whenever it drops below 40 (beats per minute).
"They think the irregular heartbeat contributed (to the collapse), there wasn't enough blood pumping through the body while I was asleep.
"There were concerns, early days, it could happen while I'm on the footy field, driving a car or something similar like that.
"For a little while there it was pretty much, don't get your heart rate over 100, (bpm) basically.
"I've got a CT scan in two weeks and hopefully that will be my final test, I need to get that 100 percent tick of approval, but they're happy for me to get back into sport."
Soroczynski joined the Bulldogs last year and while he wasn't a profile recruit, he immediately impressed off half-back with his blistering pace.
However, a season-ending hamstring injury in round 17 was overshadowed by the club's first finals campaign in 14 years, while this year has also been derailed.
And even though the Bulldogs have exceeded external expectations with a six-one start, Soroczynski's dash and football nous can only improve the top three contenders.
"In that game against Myrtleford I actually broke my thumb, so I would have missed a couple of weeks anyway," he suggested.
'I've had the three now with the hamstring, thumb and the heart, so hopefully my bad luck has run out (laughs)."
Meanwhile, Corowa-Rutherglen will debut two players from the under 18s in its away game to Wodonga Raiders.
Caile Duryea and Jack Keys play in the midfield at junior level.
"There's likely to be four or five players from the under 18s who will play seniors this year, we spoke to the parents at the start of the year and explained that to them and given the circumstances (of last year where the club was forced into recess) it's a great outlook for the club," assistant coach Ben Talarico offered.
The Roos will be without exciting teenager Jedd Longmire (Collingwood VFL).
The O and M resumes this week after the interleague bye and there will be a stack of players looking to bounce back after quiet performances in the loss to Goulburn Valley.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.