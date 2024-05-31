Former AFL midfielder bound for Birallee Park

It's The Border Mail sports reporter Georgia Smith here with this week's footy newsletter.
There has been no shortage of football headlines this week, starting with Wodonga Raiders luring a Brisbane Lions best and fairest winner for its upcoming clash in a selection bombshell.
It's also been a proud week for the Murray family, with Henty product Toby bound for Adelaide following his selection in the AFL's mid-season Rookie Draft.
And a loyal Hawk takes a look back at his highlight reel as he poises himself for game 150 with the league powerhouse.
Thanks for your support in subscribing to our footy newsletter. I hope your team has a win on the weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.