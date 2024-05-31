Staying in shape, review of federal electorate done

The North East Victorian seat of Indi will not have its boundaries altered for the coming federal election.
The Australian Electoral Commission announced the outcome of its redistribution on Friday, May 31, which will see the overall number of divisions in Victorian cut from 39 to 38.
The Melbourne seat of Higgins, held by the Labor Party, is proposed to be abolished resulting in alterations to metropolitan electorates.
However, the AEC decided to maintain the existing shape of Indi which spans from Kinglake West in the south and includes Hume Freeway centres from Euroa to Wodonga, the Upper Murray and Alpine valleys.
The redistribution committee opted not to alter Indi's boundaries with neighbouring divisions as it would not aid in balancing population numbers or lead to improved communities of interest.
It is the second election cycle in a row in Victoria in which there has been a redistribution with no changes to Indi.
Indi MP Helen Haines, who urged the AEC not to change the seat, welcomed the outcome.
A redistribution of NSW federal electorates is due to be unveiled in coming weeks.
