Anyone associated with Cricket Albury-Wodonga will be delighted with this

Enormously popular Cricket Albury-Wodonga umpire Neil Smith has won a major award, receiving the perfect score from two NSW Premier Cricket captains.
Smith won the Ted Wykes Medal, which is named after the former Test umpire and NSW Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association Patron.
"It's pretty humbling mate, it was a shock when I got the award," Smith suggested.
The winner must be a member of an affiliated association who has displayed excellence and commitment by way of meeting attendance, availability and on-field umpiring performance.
Smith has umpired at the Australian Country Cricket Championships and earned tremendous praise after officiating St George-Blacktown at NSW Premier level last season.
"I can speak with some knowledge here as I actually umpired that match with him," Cricket NSW chief Premier Cricket and country cricket officer Darren Goodger revealed.
"Both captains gave him the perfect score, 25 out of 25."
NSW Premier Cricket is highly rated in Australia and also fiercely competitive, so pleasing both clubs is an enormous achievement.
"It's pretty rare for an umpire to get a perfect score from each captain," Goodger explained.
"Neil is a quality decision maker, the players trust him.
"He's got great people management skills and he's got great match management skills, people warm to him.
"He also has what I would call an intuitive feel for cricket, he gets the game, he gets people.
"Certainly in Cricket Albury-Wodonga and country cricket, he's very much loved and respected.
"If Neil Smith lived in Sydney or was closer to Sydney, he'd be umpiring first grade (NSW Premier) cricket week in, week out."
Originally from Bega in south-east NSW, Smith started umpiring in 1999 and moved to the Border in 2006.
"I love the interaction with the players, it's a great way to meet people when you move to a new town and as I've been quoted before, it's the best spot in the house to watch a sport I love," he revealed.
Meanwhile, the vastly experienced and respected Goodger also heaped praise on CAW.
"It's on a par with Newcastle as the top two country cricket associations in NSW."
