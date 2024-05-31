The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

RFS boss defends service after group captain resigns in frustration

By Local News
Updated May 31 2024 - 2:50pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hawkins resigned from the RFS amid frustration over the way the service is run. File photo
John Hawkins resigned from the RFS amid frustration over the way the service is run. File photo

The head of the Rural Fire Service has defended the organisation after criticism by a frustrated group captain who recently resigned over red tape and the handling of the Black Summer fires.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.