'System is broken', patient says as MP promotes GPs to alleviate ramping

A North East MP is urging patients to visit their GP or pharmacist rather than the emergency department to help alleviate ramping at Albury hospital.
This week, the ramping drama at Albury hospital continued with one patient photographing "12 plus" ambulances waiting on Thursday, May 30.
"Our system is broken," he told The Border Mail.
"I'm glad I wasn't in need of anything critical today."
During a visit to Rutherglen on Friday, May 31, Northern Victoria MP Jaclyn Symes inspected the progress on the town's new aged care centre and addressed the Albury hospital situation.
She said the hospital's new 16 bed short stay unit would help reduce ramping pressures.
"What we are seeing is an immense pressure on our ED department, particularly at this time of year because flu is increasing," she said.
"The emergency department at Albury Wodonga Health has only just been opened last month, and the short stay expansion is due for completion mid-year.
"That will ease the pressure."
Paramedics told The Border Mail earlier this month that they have seen "no substantial improvement" since the new emergency department opened at the start of April.
Ms Symes encouraged patients to seek primary care support when possible and reserve the hospital for emergencies.
"We are, as a government, looking to relieve pressure through a variety of methods, whether it's more investment in expansions in hospital beds, whether it's ED, short stay, or the hospital wards," she said.
"I'm also encouraging people to access primary care support because it means that you're less likely to need emergency care down the road; getting to your GP, getting to your pharmacist rather than your ED, if you can.
"There are other opportunities to seek health advice. You should reserve your calls to triple zero, your need for an ambulance, and your need for an emergency department for just that, an emergency.
"That will help everybody move through the system and get the care that they need when they need it."
On Friday, Ms Symes toured the construction site of Rutherglen's new $57.11 million, 50 bed aged care centre.
The first half of construction has seen the completion of the ground floor foundations, structural steel and wall frames, with the roof and internal works under way.
The new centre will replace the existing 40 bed Glenview Community Care Nursing Home.
Each resident at the centre will be accommodated in a private single room with ensuite bathroom, with residents sharing the community room and common areas.
Ms Symes said the new centre would provide an environment that was dementia friendly and better suited to supporting mental health.
"The new and modern facility in Rutherglen will meet a range of complex health care needs," she said.
"So locals won't have to move away to access care, staying connected to family and the community."
Built by Zauner Construction, Ms Symes said the project had created about 170 construction jobs and is on track for completion in mid-2025.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.