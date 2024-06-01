YOUR SAY: Albury Council's hospital advocacy not so clear to everyone

As an Albury ratepayer, I would like Cr Bowen to answer the following: 1. Who are the "right people, the people who make decisions" he claims the council is advocating to regarding health services for our region. 2. Where is the proof of this advocacy, eg meeting minutes, emails, other communication etc between the council and the "right people"? 3. What is Cr Bowen's detailed definition of the "best possible outcomes" that he claims Albury Council is advocating for? Is this definition informed by our clinicians? 4. Why does Albury Council continue to step away from any responsibility to influence the government decision for a greenfield hospital site? We know the council does not have the final say, but it can have an opinion and that opinion should be made public.

