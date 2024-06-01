YOUR SAY: Albury Council's hospital advocacy not so clear to everyone

I read with interest the report from Monday night's Albury Council meeting where Cr Steve Bowen attempted to defend his council's position on advocacy for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital following criticism from Wodonga councillor Libby Hall that Albury had failed to "get on board".
As an Albury ratepayer, I would like Cr Bowen to answer the following: 1. Who are the "right people, the people who make decisions" he claims the council is advocating to regarding health services for our region. 2. Where is the proof of this advocacy, eg meeting minutes, emails, other communication etc between the council and the "right people"? 3. What is Cr Bowen's detailed definition of the "best possible outcomes" that he claims Albury Council is advocating for? Is this definition informed by our clinicians? 4. Why does Albury Council continue to step away from any responsibility to influence the government decision for a greenfield hospital site? We know the council does not have the final say, but it can have an opinion and that opinion should be made public.
Wodonga Council's advocacy for a new hospital, including the March summit and engagement with local and community stakeholders, may have featured widely in the local media, but Cr Bowen must be aware that is how many ratepayers will be made aware of this advocacy.
The Albury advocacy he refers to is certainly not so clear and independent in his council's meeting agendas and subsequent council debate to command the same public and ratepayer attention.
Mr Grigg was very liberal with his interpretations of the Albury Council's decisions regarding Australia Day!
His first misleading comment was about the "wishes of the Albury residents" on the holiday survey. A total of 2107 responses were recorded from a population of 57,517 ... about a 4 per cent response!
Secondly, he "believes" most people do not know about the Aboriginal advisory committee but does not supply evidence of this fact.
Thirdly, he feels our council will kowtow to this committee. Is he assuming our councillors are ill-informed and can't think for themselves? Our councillors need to seek all the facts as they are acutely aware that they are under heavy scrutiny in their decision-making. Does Mr Grigg think they will follow the ignorant line from Sussan Ley, "If you don't know, vote no!"
Your vocal minority, Mr Grigg, is underselling the silent majority who is slowly understanding the horrific past we of today must acknowledge. We didn't vote "yes", but we need to keep trying to offer more pathways of reconciliation.
Indigo Community Voice was established to ensure that Indigo Shire Council works towards being more accountable by improving its transparency when dealing with the public.
Unfortunately, two recent decisions highlight some major problems with how council management and councillors go about running the council.
For example, regarding the Lake Sambell floating sauna proposal. Council voted for this to proceed (four yes votes, three no votes) despite a professionally produced 13-page document from the council's planning department, which gave eight grounds containing 31 points/reasons for it not to go ahead.
Following that, we now have a situation where the Rutherglen Caravan Park lease has been given to a company heavily involved with producing the master plan for the park. Four conflicts of interest were mentioned at the last council meeting. However, despite that fact four councillors voted for it to proceed.
So where is the transparency in all this? Council goes against the advice of its own planning department and then approves a caravan park lease despite the declared conflicts of interest. None of this passes the pub test. This behaviour has to be challenged; residents and ratepayers deserve better from council management in charge of operations.
ISC states it is committed to transparent decision making and keeping the community engaged and well informed. Well, I just don't see it.
Mid-year report card says 0 for accountability.
Congratulations to the owners and staff at Fernbank cafe, 86 High Street, Wodonga. Their take on the Biggest Morning Tea on Thursday last week was brilliant. A table laden with food, wonderful supportive atmosphere, attentive, professional staff and great coffee. All proceeds to the Cancer Council.
Thank you for this wonderful initiative in our city.
One thing we learn from history is that we don't learn from history. With the ongoing pro-Palestinian demonstrations they seem to have very short memories or no knowledge of history.
As one who is old enough to remember how the German people, particularly the youth, were indoctrinated by the Nazis before the Second World War in their hatred of the Jews by gassing six million of them, we see a similar agenda by Hamas in what happened on October 7.
With the majority of Palestinians supporting Hamas from the "river to the sea" the Israelis have a right to defend themselves.
With Hamas still holding over 100 hostages how can we expect a ceasefire?
With the ongoing demonstrations particularly in our universities one could ask what is being taught to our young people today and why our governments have failed to do anything about it.
The documentary program Never Again should be watched by all.
It seems clear to me that the Albury Council is beholden to woke influence by listening to one Aboriginal man as opposed to thousands of other voting ratepayers who want their decision to cancel Australia Day ceremonies revoked.
Another councillor boasts of her "wokeness" and political party hacks seem to carry the day in this terrible example of pandering to wokeism.
Do Albury councillors live in a parallel universe compared to Wodonga councillors?
The Albury Council must be condemned for their open contempt for the voting ratepayers who go against their clear desire to return traditional Australia Day ceremonies. So much for democracy and majority rule.
Let's not forget the secrecy, the Albury Council CEO tried to disguise the original plan to cancel Australia Day ceremonies. Another contempt for democratic principles by our woke council. Disgraceful conduct but goes toward my assertion that the council is contaminated with trendy wokeism.
Albury Council has arrogantly ignored the clear and painful lesson that over 60 per cent of voting Australians voted against the racial division that would be created in the recent "Yes" campaign but here, in Albury, die-hard wokists on council want their way, not the democratic way.
How come Wodonga Council wants to maintain Australia Day traditions but Albury Council doesn't? That speaks for itself and unless and until Albury Council rids itself of the woke kowtowing then it will continue to be held in derision by the majority of its ratepayers who hunger for democratic and transparent decision making, not woke populism.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.