OUR SAY: Willingness to listen to all views a plus for river foreshore plan

Often it's those with the loudest voice who put a slant on an issue that doesn't truly represent the reality.
It's the whole concept of the vocal minority, and in the business of public consultation it's a perspective that has to be acknowledged for what it is.
Asking people what they want or for their opinion on the merits of a particular plan can be easily skewed by unrepresentative opinion.
Local government is especially well-versed in this whole process - and it's a fair bet that it also receives the most feedback.
Roads, rubbish and big spends on community infrastructure - from pools to parks to cultural precincts and public toilets - directly affect all of its constituents.
When Albury Council released a plan some months back for a revamp of the Noreuil Park foreshore along the Murray River, it was a given that many people would want to have their say.
After all, it's not just a beautiful part of our region - the connection for residents is a heartfelt one, imbued as it is with generation-upon-generation of shared, happy times.
What became abundantly clear from the moment the plan was released was that many were jarred by what they perceived to be an inappropriate over-development.
We're all drawn to the river because it's such a pleasant, natural place to be.
Sure, Noreuil Park is just that - a man-made park with scarce resemblance to what was there pre-European settlement.
But regardless, having grassed areas flow to the river's edge creates a sense of tranquillity.
However, the council proposed major structural works that, for many objectors, created an impression of a mini-concrete jungle.
It simply didn't gel with that natural environment ethos - removing mature red gum trees therefore could hardly be seen as a move in the right direction.
The fact this consultation process for the draft Noreuil Park Riverbank Rehabilitation Concept Plan drew more than 700 submissions clearly demonstrates such opposition was not a minority view.
That the council has shown it listened to this feedback and is "revisiting" the plan should be applauded.
It is indeed, as some objectors said, a "win for democracy".
