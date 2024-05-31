Year-round light show set up to lure tourists to town

The company behind the annual winter light show in Albury's Botanic Gardens has helped create a illuminated display which celebrates the Bangerang people.
Bullanginya Dreaming opened at Barooga on May 24, after a $1.5 million investment, and is a permanent attraction.
It is the brainchild of Sporties Barooga, a licensed club which was looking to appeal to tourists beyond golf players and families attracted to its mini-golf.
Sporties chief executive Bobby Brooks said three years of planning had gone into the light and sound show, which is set along a 1.5 kilometre trail neighbouring Bullanginya Creek, an anabranch of the Murray River.
"We think we've built something special," Mr Brooks said.
Wangaratta-based Bangerang elder Uncle Dozer Atkinson and his artist cousin Rebecca Atkinson have joined with Sydney company Laservision in realising the display.
Laservision has developed the Aurora light shows in Albury's Botanic Gardens over the past two years, with a third due to open on June 28.
Eleven installations dot the Barooga pathway with Mr Atkinson providing a narration to eight of them and Ms Atkinson responsible for artworks featuring Bangerang cross hatching and lineal designs.
"It's been amazing for the Bangerang people to have this level of recognition, we've been stoked about that," Mr Atkinson said.
"There's a huge amount of cultural heritage in that space, in the way of scarred trees and ancient middens."
Mr Atkinson narrates a welcome to country and connection stories related to the 36 hectare area which is now dotted with sculptures backlit at night and part of a future daytime walk.
Mr Brooks said about 50,000 golfers descended on Barooga each year and he hoped a similar number would now visit for the light show which will run every Friday and Saturday night and all nights of school holidays.
"We think this is going to be interesting to schools and Bangerang people are going to use it for cultural and awareness programs," he said.
The $1.5 million project budget includes an $800,000 federal government grant and a $280,000 contribution from the NSW government.
Mr Atkinson said it was especially touching because in Victoria, the Bangerang had not had the same official recognition under the state's protocols as other Aboriginal groups such as the Yorta Yorta.
"We're stoked that NSW don't follow Victoria and we have this opportunity," he said.
Up to 350 people can be accommodated each night, with bookings able to be made online at bullanginyadreaming.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.