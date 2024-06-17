Border librarian books his favourite drummer on the planet on his new track

Exactly a decade after Toby Mobbs discovered his favourite band Gang of Youths, he has teamed up with their drummer on a new track.
On Monday, June 17, Mobbs released his new single Coming Back To Me, which was the first taste of his upcoming second album In Between The Words.
With a slow burn leading to an anthemic string quartet washed ending, there was a heavy Gang Of Youths influence sitting behind it.
Halfway through working on the track, Mobbs contacted the band's drummer, Donnie Borzestowski, to play on the single.
"It's a surreal feeling having a musician you have respected for so long from a band you admire so much being a part of a song that they have influenced so heavily," he said.
"I got confirmation from Donnie on my birthday last year.
"I think it will probably be the best birthday present I'll ever receive!"
While living in his birthplace of Wagga during 2014, Mobbs said Gang of Youths' single Poison Drum shook him to the core.
"It felt very raw and very honest," Mobbs said.
"It felt like the kind of Australian rock that we had been missing.
"The first time I saw Gang of Youths live was in 2015 and I had a chat to Donnie at the Taphouse Bendigo; there were maybe 50 people in the crowd.
"The last time I saw them was at the Rod Laver Arena in 2022!"
An independent pop-folk, singer-songwriter, Mobbs worked as a librarian at Charles Sturt University - Albury-Wodonga campus by day.
"I put books away during the day and I book gigs at night," he quipped.
"When I do big tours they are hard work but there is a level of privilege that comes with having a steady day job."
Mobbs released his debut album, Placid in the Rough, in mid-2022 before an epic national road trip in spring that same year.
He travelled from Wagga to Albury the long way around; 14,000 kilometres by car over 28 days.
He didn't want to miss any state or territory.
"To me, if I call it a national tour, then I can't skip half the country," Mobbs said.
"As an independent artist it wasn't an easy undertaking but it was a goal that I had set and needed to complete."
Since playing at open mic nights at O'Maille's Pub in Wodonga eight years ago, Mobbs had come a long way in his musical career.
"People knew me as the librarian who played music," he said.
"Now people know me as a musician who works at the library!"
Mobbs said In Between The Words was a labour of love and two years in the making.
He used myriad recording techniques on the album.
"I recorded the whole album on vintage rotary phones turned into microphones," Mobbs said.
"There were 24 in use; the second drummer on the album miked up an entire drum kit with rotary phones.
"It gives a very unique sound that is used throughout the album."
In Between The Words will come out on Monday, July 29, with vinyl and CD available.
Mobbs' next national tour will be announced on Monday, August 5.
Coming Back To Me is now available to stream and download on all music platforms: https://tobymobbs.lnk.to/ComingBackToMe
