Man jailed over prison calls urging victim to withdraw her statement

A man who repeatedly contacted a woman from jail in a bid to get her to withdraw her police statement will soon be eligible for parole.
Zak Cheep was jailed for a minimum of 14 months on May 29, with a maximum term of 26 months, and was told he should be ashamed of his actions.
Cheep was in jail on assault and criminal damage allegations against the woman.
He had been arrested on May 30 last year and the victim made a statement to Wodonga investigators.
Cheep repeatedly called the victim from prison between June 5 and July 31 in a bid to get her to lie to police.
Dozens of calls were made after the victim gave a fake name to corrections staff, allowing the 30-year-old to ring her, with Cheep's mum also receiving calls and putting the woman on the phone.
Cheep complained about being in custody and blamed his situation on the victim.
The Wodonga man verbally abused the woman, with the County Court told he was "very aggressive".
Judge Simon Moglia said in one conversation Cheep warned "if she lied to your face, you would knock her out".
The victim did eventually withdraw her statement, which in turn led to serious charges being dropped.
Cheep had admitted to his mother that the victim's allegations of violence were true.
Police reviewed recordings of the prison calls and charged Cheep with attempting to pervert the course of justice.
Judge Moglia noted the justice system had tried to stop Cheep harming his partner, and his actions interfered with the legal system and put obstacles in place to her protection.
"You should be ashamed," he said.
"It was motivated by your own self interest and your need to control her.
"Your calls were numerous and your requests were repeated."
Cheep told a psychologist he was "always angry and out of control".
He was suspended from school more than 10 times and was drinking and using marijuana in his early teens, and drinking heavily each day by age 20.
The court heard he was using large amounts of ice before his arrest and admits he doesn't know what life is like without drugs.
Judge Moglia said Cheep could expect to be supervised in the community and said he needed to start a new way of living once released from jail.
The 30-year-old had already served a year on remand.
Issues have repeatedly been raised in Wodonga courts about the ease inmates have in contacting victims.
The Border Mail is aware of at least six North East men recently calling victims from custody despite court orders being in place, including a repeat offender.
The repeat offender was even able to receive sexually suggestive images from his victim through a jail email.
Women's Health Goulburn North East chief executive Amanda Kelly said she found it "horrifying" that such offending could occur.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.