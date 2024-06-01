The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man jailed over prison calls urging victim to withdraw her statement

By Court Reporter
June 1 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zak Cheep repeatedly called a woman from jail in a bid to get her to withdraw her police statement. Picture supplied
Zak Cheep repeatedly called a woman from jail in a bid to get her to withdraw her police statement. Picture supplied

A man who repeatedly contacted a woman from jail in a bid to get her to withdraw her police statement will soon be eligible for parole.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.