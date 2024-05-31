The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Massively needed': downpour a lifeline for crops, but not enough for livestock

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated May 31 2024 - 5:38pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Birds enjoying the result of first decent rain in months at Lambert Park, South Albury on Friday, May 31. Picture supplied
Birds enjoying the result of first decent rain in months at Lambert Park, South Albury on Friday, May 31. Picture supplied

Crop growers are feeling relieved after a dry autumn ended with a much needed downpour over the Border region, agronomist Bob Ronald says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.