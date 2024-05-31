The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Hard to understand': Albury Council's hospital approach queried

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
May 31 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Cowan (second from right) joins former Albury mayor Kevin Mack in highlighting Border hospital woes in 2022. She will now be meeting with Mr Mack's successors to discuss health plans for the region.
Michelle Cowan (second from right) joins former Albury mayor Kevin Mack in highlighting Border hospital woes in 2022. She will now be meeting with Mr Mack's successors to discuss health plans for the region.

Better Border Health will meet on Monday, June 3, with Albury Council for only the second time after having had at least 10 sessions with their Wodonga counterparts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.