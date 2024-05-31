Final send off for Beechworth man who lived life to the fullest

A funeral service will be held for a beloved husband and father killed in a bike riding accident in Beechworth.
Brenton Kaitler, 40, will be farewelled at the Baarmutha Park Function Centre on Thursday, June 6.
The husband and father of two had left his Beechworth home for a ride about 4pm on May 25.
A search was conducted throughout the night and into daybreak when he failed to return.
Mr Kaitler's body was found about 8am on May 26 by two riders who had been searching all night.
He had fallen off his bike at the bottom of a fire trail descent and suffered fatal injuries.
His passing has left many in the North East devastated, with the late 40-year-old well known in the region.
A GoFundMe page was recently launched in a bid to help the late man's family, with more than $11,000 raised by Friday afternoon.
Friend of 18 years Richard Read said Mr Kaitler had been the most enthusiastic person he knew.
"He was always up for adventures, whether planned or not," he said.
"He was a prolific planner but he also wasn't scared of just getting out and exploring.
"He was a very positive person, extremely positive.
"He was quite polarising at times - he could rub some people up the wrong way - but ultimately in the end they ended up loving him.
"He was just so well loved by the community and by his friends."
Mr Read said it had been "shocking, horrible news" for people to learn of his passing.
"I think most of the community and his friends are really feeling for Sally (his wife) and their kids," he said.
"The whole community is going to miss him."
Mr Kaitler ran a Beechworth e-bike business with his wife of eight years and was also passionate about motorbikes and rally car driving.
He had been due to pick up a new rally vehicle the day after his death.
A large turnout is expected at his funeral, which had initially been planned at his home before being moved to the sports club.
The ceremony will start at 1pm.
