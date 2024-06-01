The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Bikie facing drug, standover charges given chance to undergo rehab

By Court Reporter
June 2 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua John Miller, also known as Joshua Farrell, was found with drugs in Wodonga last year. Picture supplied
Joshua John Miller, also known as Joshua Farrell, was found with drugs in Wodonga last year. Picture supplied

A bikie caught with drugs and weapons will be bailed to attend rehabilitation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.