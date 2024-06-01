Bikie facing drug, standover charges given chance to undergo rehab

A bikie caught with drugs and weapons will be bailed to attend rehabilitation.
Joshua John Miller, also known as Joshua Farrell, was intercepted on McGaffin Court in Wodonga on January 27 last year.
Police had noticed the Finks member behind the wheel of a silver Nissan and saw him swap seats with a passenger.
Miller denied driving when spoken to by police, and officers noticed a knife in a bum bag.
He threw the weapon out of the car and refused to follow directions to put his hands out of the vehicle to be cuffed.
Miller got out and scuffled with officers as they called for backup.
It took about two minutes for police to handcuff Miller, and officers then noticed an object in the front of his pants.
A black case with scales, multiple deal bags, and six grams of ice were found.
A baton was found in the vehicle and checks showed that Miller was banned from driving.
Lawyer Chirag Patel said his client had a longstanding drug problem and had, for the first time in his life, a chance to undertake residential rehabilitation.
Miller has been held in custody over bikie related standover offences in which two Wodonga men were targeted.
He has admitted to charges over those matters and will face the County Court in August.
Ringleader Jarrad Searby was recently jailed for at least two years over his role in that offending.
Wodonga magistrate Megan Casey said Miller was being given a chance to address his drug habit.
"Good luck at Odyssey House," she said.
"It's an amazing opportunity that you've got."
Miller said he would do his best.
"It's the best chance you've got of stopping the cycle that you've been on," the magistrate replied.
She ordered he be bailed on June 3 before being driven to the rehab centre in Lower Plenty.
Miller will face the Wodonga County Court on August 26 then the Wodonga Magistrates Court three days later.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.