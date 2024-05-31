Rain, sport, health, plenty on our minds

What's on your mind as Saturday begins?
Is it rain now the Border has received a downpour after such a dry autumn? Maybe sport with all the weekend action to come? Or perhaps more serious subjects come to the fore as our community continues to grapple with challenges in our health services.
Challenges like ramping at Albury hospital; as Layton Holley reports, one patient photographed "12 plus" ambulances waiting there this week. Advocacy group Better Border Health is meeting with Albury Council on Monday, with spokesperson Michelle Cowan telling Anthony Bunn she welcomed the opportunity.
In other news, funeral details have been announced for Brenton Kaitler, who sadly died in a cycling crash last weekend. A longtime friend tells Blair Thomson the 40-year-old was "always up for adventures".
You can read more of our stories below, including how to nominate somebody for the 2025 Australian of the Year, with the ACM network proud to be media partner for the awards.
Thanks for reading, hope you have a good weekend.
Janet Howie, The Border Mail, deputy editor
