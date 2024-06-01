Willingness to listen aids river foreshore plan

Often it's those with the loudest voice who put a slant on an issue that doesn't truly represent the reality.
It's the whole concept of the vocal minority, and in the business of public consultation it's a perspective that has to be acknowledged for what it is.
Asking people what they want or for their opinion on the merits of a particular plan can be easily skewed by unrepresentative opinion.
Local government is especially well-versed in this whole process - and it's a fair bet that it also receives the most feedback.
Roads, rubbish and big spends on community infrastructure - from pools to parks to cultural precincts and public toilets - directly affect all of its constituents.
When Albury Council released a plan some months back for a revamp of the Noreuil Park foreshore along the Murray River, it was a given that many people would want to have their say.
After all, it's not just a beautiful part of our region - the connection for residents is a heartfelt one, imbued as it is with generation-upon-generation of shared, happy times.
What became abundantly clear from the moment the plan was released was that many were jarred by what they perceived to be an inappropriate over-development.
We're all drawn to the river because it's such a pleasant, natural place to be.
Sure, Noreuil Park is just that - a man-made park with scarce resemblance to what was there pre-European settlement.
But regardless, having grassed areas flow to the river's edge creates a sense of tranquillity.
However, the council proposed major structural works that, for many objectors, created an impression of a mini-concrete jungle.
It simply didn't gel with that natural environment ethos - removing mature red gum trees therefore could hardly be seen as a move in the right direction.
The fact this consultation process for the draft Noreuil Park Riverbank Rehabilitation Concept Plan drew more than 700 submissions clearly demonstrates such opposition was not a minority view.
That the council has shown it listened to this feedback and is "revisiting" the plan should be applauded.
It is indeed, as some objectors said, a "win for democracy".
Thanks for reading and enjoy your Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.