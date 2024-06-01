The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Heartfelt tribute helps make sense out of the most heart-wrenching loss

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated June 1 2024 - 6:58pm, first published 3:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doug Baird says it's important to continue to honour his fallen son, as well as others who have sacrificed their lives. Picture by James Wiltshire.
Doug Baird says it's important to continue to honour his fallen son, as well as others who have sacrificed their lives. Picture by James Wiltshire.

The pain of losing a son in the line of duty is immeasurable.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.