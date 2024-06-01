Heartfelt tribute helps make sense out of the most heart-wrenching loss

The pain of losing a son in the line of duty is immeasurable.
That's why it was so close to Doug Baird's heart to unveil a life-sized statue in honour of his fallen son, Corporal Cameron Baird - Victoria Cross recipient, holder of the Medal of Gallantry - in Rutherglen on Saturday, June 1.
Mr Baird said he couldn't put into words what the statue meant to his family, "but I'm thankful, very thankful".
"It's humbling to be here," he said.
"It's something we'll never forget and we hope we've left a bit of a leaving message behind with everyone that was at the unveiling of Cameron."
Mr Baird said that on pulling back the covering he immediately saw the similarities between this and the original statue of Cameron in Queensland.
He said the statue commemorated his son as Australia's 100th Victoria Cross recipient - Australia's highest award for bravery in wartime - and all the 41 soldiers killed in Afghanistan, standing as a representation of Australia's modern day warfare
Mr Baird said Rutherglen RSL's statue unveiling at Memorial Park was a way to acknowledge the continued support of the Australian Defence Force.
"I didn't know if I was going to fall over or shed a tear," he said.
"There was happiness running through my body and some mixed emotions.
"But it's a wonderful tribute. Cameron spent most of his life in Victoria so to see something as profound as this is an absolute honour.
"It's not only for Cameron but for other soldiers who have fallen."
Mr Baird said he was lost for words with the support "that we all have for each other even after Cameron's death".
Rutherglen RSL sub-branch president David Martin said he hoped the statue would be healing for the Baird family.
"The biggest sacrifice anyone can make is one of their kids," Mr Martin said.
"He lost his son in a very dangerous incident in Afghanistan while on active duty.
"We can only imagine what it would be like to lose a child."
Mr Martin said it was important to hold the event, which was attended by about 60 people.
"We have people locally who have served in operations and conflict since Vietnam," he said.
"We have here in the park representations of World War I, World War II and Vietnam. There's people who served in Iraq, East Timor, Afghanistan, and lots of operations in Africa, Rwanda, and all those places."
Mr Martin said the Rutherglen RSL had been pushing to have the statue of Corporal Baird erected for quite some time.
"I've had it in storage for three years," he said.
"It's really a sculpture, isn't it?"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.