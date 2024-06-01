He's playing a different role this year, but it's just as effective

An inspired third term from Wangaratta Rovers' veteran Brodie Filo lifted the home team to a 15-point win over Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The underdogs had levelled scores at half-time, but Filo sizzled as the Hawks kicked five goals to one to building the match-winning lead in a 14.9 (93) to 12.6 (78) effort to set up an away top of the table clash against Yarrawonga.
Murray explained how 2018 Morris medallist Filo's role has changed.
"Traditionally, Brodie has been on-ball and the magnet doesn't move, we've been starting him as a forward and getting him up around the footy, then bring him on-ball for 10-15-minute hits, instead of 25 minutes in there," he suggested.
"We know how damaging Brodie is exploding away from stoppage, that's what we want him doing, we don't want 40-50 junk touches, we want him having 25 really positive ones."
Filo was joined in the best by Murray himself and fellow on-baller Samuel Cattapan.
"They were part of that driving force of getting us back into the contest, Sam does a lot of work inside," Murray added of Cattapan and Filo.
The Hawks' leading goalkicker Alex Marklew bounced back to form after a goalless last effort, booting four, while livewire forwards Stuart Booth and Justin Lewis landed two apiece.
The Saints' Charlie Crisp also kicked four majors, while Lachie Dale chipped in with three.
The pair featured in the visitors' best, along with the classy Matt Munro and Jaxon East.
Rovers celebrated their Past Players Day with premierships reunions for the 1974 and 1994 senior football teams, as well as the 1994 A grade netball outfit.
