The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

He's playing a different role this year, but it's just as effective

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
June 1 2024 - 7:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta Rovers' Samuel Cattapan was outstanding in the 15-point win over Myrtleford.
Wangaratta Rovers' Samuel Cattapan was outstanding in the 15-point win over Myrtleford.

An inspired third term from Wangaratta Rovers' veteran Brodie Filo lifted the home team to a 15-point win over Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.