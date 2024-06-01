SATURDAY SCOREBOARD: All the scores from the O&M and district leagues

ROUND 8
FOOTBALL
Wod. Raiders 15.7 (97) def Corowa-Ruth 8.5 (53)
Albury 10.12 (72) lost to Wangaratta 16.12 (108)
Wang. Rovers 14.9 (93) def Myrtleford 12.6 (78)
Nth. Albury 8.6 (54) lost to Yarrawonga 14.16 (100)
Lavington 14.11 (95) def Wodonga 10.14 (74)
NETBALL
Wod. Raiders 62 def Corowa-Ruth 56
Albury 25 lost to Wangaratta 49
Wang. Rovers 51 lost to Myrtleford 52
Nth. Albury 54 def Yarrawonga 43
Lavington 45 lost to Wodonga 49
ROUND 8
Brock-Burrum 5.18 (48) lost to RWW Giants 13.10 (88)
Jindera 14.13 (97) def Magpies 2.6 (18)
Osborne 18.10 (108) def Lockhart 10.6 (66)
Howlong 8.8 (56) def Bill. Crows 4.11 (35)
CDHBU 29.18 (192) def Culcairn 5.4 (34)
Holbrook 18.15 (123) def Henty 0.6 (6)
ROUND 9
Rutherglen 8.7 (55) lost to Yackandandah 11.7 (73)
Thurgoona 32.22 (214) def Dederang-MB 2.1 (13)
Chiltern 29.21 (195) def Wod. Saints 4.1 (25)
Barnawartha 11.8 (74) def Tallangatta 6.9 (45)
Kiewa-SC 48.34 (322) def Wahgunyah 2.0 (12)
Mitta Utd 3.4 (22) lost to Beechworth 19.23 (137)
ROUND 6
Bullioh 10.11 (71) lost to Cudgewa 11.7 (73)
Corryong v Tumbarumba
