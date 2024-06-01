Tom Bracher has magic tricks that few others in the O and M league possess

Wodonga Raiders' whiz Tom Bracher turned match-winner for the second time with a seven-goal haul in the 44-point win over Corowa-Rutherglen in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Bracher was the difference in the season-opener against Lavington and booted almost half of the home team's majors in the latest 15.7 (97) to 8.5 (53) win, snapping a six-match losing streak.
"Today (Saturday) was no different, out of his seven, three or four were all class," Raiders' coach Marc Almond replied when asked if Bracher was the difference, like he was in round one.
"Playing sides around the same mark as us, he gets more supply and more football goes forward, so he gets more opportunities."
After his sensational five-goal haul against Lavington, Bracher suffered an injury, although he did play for the O and M against Goulburn Valley last week.
"He hurt his hamstring and missed a few weeks, he's not match-ready, but he's still a hard opponent to mark when he's forward," Almond offered.
Raiders had lost their last six games by an average of 14 goals, but they started well, kicking five in the first quarter and never lost the lead.
The club had been the newsmakers all week after the stunning revelation former AFL 247-gamer Mitch Robinson would play, while Almond also announced he would be stepping down after the season.
Unfortunately, Robinson injured his hamstring in the first five minutes and, while he played out the game, he wasn't able to have a major impact.
The club's link to Robinson, former Brisbane Lions' team-mate Cam Ellis-Yolmen, was outstanding for Raiders, while Brad St John also played well.
Roos' debutant Caile Duryea kicked two goals, joining Ryan Eyers in the best.
The win has virtually guaranteed the visitors will claim the wooden spoon but, given the club was forced into recess last year after a player exodus, it was always going to be a monumental battle to win a game.
